Slay Queen Senator KAREN NYAMU spotted partying with singer OTILE BROWN amid mounting pressure to resign over her inappropriate remarks over a student in the Senate (VIDEO)







Sunday, May 10, 2026 - Controversial nominated Senator, Karen Nyamu, has set tongues wagging after she was spotted partying with singer Otile Brown at a white-themed party in an upscale club.

In the video making rounds online, Nyamu and Otile are seen embracing and dancing closely, sparking speculation among netizens.

The viral clip>>> comes amid mounting pressure on Nyamu to resign following her controversial remarks about a student during Senate proceedings last week.

Although the embattled Senator later apologized, describing her comments as inappropriate and undignified for a state officer, critics have continued to question the sincerity of her apology.

Calls for her resignation have also intensified, with leaders including Martha Karua arguing that her remarks violated Kenya’s Children Act.

Slay Queen Senator KAREN NYAMU partying with singer OTILE BROWN pic.twitter.com/mEwzFSMAiQ — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) May 10, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST