NIMEKUNYWA SUMU - A friend shares the last phone conversation with Titoker MARIBEL IRUNGU before she died after taking her own life (VIDEO)

Thursday, May 14, 2026 - A friend has shared the final phone conversation he had with TikToker, Maribel Irungu, before her tragic death.
In the emotional recording, Maribel is heard calling the
male friend after ingesting poison, pleading for help, and saying she was
vomiting and feeling unwell.
According to the conversation shared online, Maribel opened
up about her struggles, revealing that life had become difficult after she lost
her job.
She had reportedly relocated to the village where she was
living with her parents at the time.
The USIU-educated tech expert also confessed that she had
been on antidepressants for years, but her mental health worsened after she
stopped taking the medication.
Sadly, Maribel is said to have died shortly after the
distressing phone call.
Listen to the phone conversation>>> below that
captures Maribel's last moments
TikToker Maribel Irungu’s last conversation with her friend before she passed away.— The Oligarch (@NytoP2PMwangi) May 14, 2026
She revealed that she had drunk poison, but she was vomiting instead of D#y1ng and that was frustrating her! 🤦🤦🤦
R.I.P pic.twitter.com/JO5j9q3UsL
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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