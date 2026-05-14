NIMEKUNYWA SUMU - A friend shares the last phone conversation with Titoker MARIBEL IRUNGU before she died after taking her own life (VIDEO)







Thursday, May 14, 2026 - A friend has shared the final phone conversation he had with TikToker, Maribel Irungu, before her tragic death.

In the emotional recording, Maribel is heard calling the male friend after ingesting poison, pleading for help, and saying she was vomiting and feeling unwell.

According to the conversation shared online, Maribel opened up about her struggles, revealing that life had become difficult after she lost her job.

She had reportedly relocated to the village where she was living with her parents at the time.

The USIU-educated tech expert also confessed that she had been on antidepressants for years, but her mental health worsened after she stopped taking the medication.

Sadly, Maribel is said to have died shortly after the distressing phone call.

Listen to the phone conversation>>> below that captures Maribel's last moments

TikToker Maribel Irungu’s last conversation with her friend before she passed away.

She revealed that she had drunk poison, but she was vomiting instead of D#y1ng and that was frustrating her! 🤦🤦🤦

R.I.P pic.twitter.com/JO5j9q3UsL — The Oligarch (@NytoP2PMwangi) May 14, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST