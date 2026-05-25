Student leaves heads turning at Miss Chogoria Girls cultural event - Wanaume Chungeni Jela (VIDEO)

Monday, May 25, 2026 - A student at Chogoria Girls
High School has become the talk of social media after stealing the spotlight
during a cultural event held at the school.
The student confidently took to the runway during the Miss
Chogoria Girls competition, showcasing impressive modelling skills that left
the crowd cheering loudly.
In the video, the young girl is seen cat-walking with
confidence as fellow students cheer her on during the colourful event.
Her appearance and poise sparked reactions online, with many
social media users jokingly saying “wanaume wachungeni jela,” suggesting that
some people could easily mistake her for an adult.
Watch the video>>> below
The Kenyan DAILY POST
Miss Chogoria Girls........ pic.twitter.com/j267BEx97g— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) May 26, 2026
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