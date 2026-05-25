Student leaves heads turning at Miss Chogoria Girls cultural event - Wanaume Chungeni Jela (VIDEO)







Monday, May 25, 2026 - A student at Chogoria Girls High School has become the talk of social media after stealing the spotlight during a cultural event held at the school.

The student confidently took to the runway during the Miss Chogoria Girls competition, showcasing impressive modelling skills that left the crowd cheering loudly.

In the video, the young girl is seen cat-walking with confidence as fellow students cheer her on during the colourful event.

Her appearance and poise sparked reactions online, with many social media users jokingly saying “wanaume wachungeni jela,” suggesting that some people could easily mistake her for an adult.

Watch the video>>> below

The Kenyan DAILY POST