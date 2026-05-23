Fully loaded! A little-known LADY has been stealing the show at Attela Beach Resort in Kisumu! See natural NYASH (VIDEOs)







Saturday, May 23, 2026 - A well-endowed female reveler has been breaking necks at Attela Beach Resort, a popular entertainment joint in Kisumu located along the shores of Lake Victoria.

The energetic partygoer, known for her confidence and lively dance moves, has become a familiar face at the venue where she is frequently spotted dancing the night away.

In a series of videos shared on Tiktok, the lady is seen effortlessly dancing to Ohangla tunes.

Her striking figure and vibrant presence have earned her praise on social media, with many netizens applauding her confidence and natural beauty.

Watch the video>>> below

The Kenyan DAILY POST