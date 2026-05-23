This cheeky man goofing with his curvy wife while working out has sparked mixed reactions online (VIDEO)







Saturday, May 23, 2026 - A lighthearted video of a man goofing around with his wife while working out has left netizens talking.

In the viral clip, the wife is seen busy preparing a meal in the kitchen while her husband lies on the floor, supposedly exercising.

His unusual workout position quickly caught viewers’ attention, sparking a flood of comments.

Sharing the video, the lady cheekily captioned it: “My man waiting for his food while I cook.”

Some praised the couple for keeping their relationship fun and fresh, applauding them for spicing up everyday routines with cheeky games.

Others, however, argued that such intimate moments should remain private, cautioning against oversharing on social media.

Watch the video>>> below

Give this comrade inyama yengwenya😭😭I lowkey wish I was him🙈🙈🤭 pic.twitter.com/GZwK0RkjpS — Nhlanhla Hlabisa🇸🇿🇿🇦 (@bab_hlabisa) May 22, 2026