Confidence in her own body! KIKUYU LADY steps out in a crop top and proudly embraces her body shape (VIDEO)







Saturday, May 23, 2026 - A confident Kikuyu lady has left netizens talking after stepping out in a crop top and boldly embracing her natural body shape without apology.

In a video circulating on social media, the woman is seen enjoying herself comfortably in public while dressed in a trendy outfit that highlighted her confidence.

The clip has drawn mixed reactions online, with many netizens praising her self-esteem, courage and willingness to ignore societal pressure about body image.

Others applauded her for promoting body positivity and encouraging people to feel comfortable regardless of shape or size.

Watch the video>>> below

Confidence at its finest pic.twitter.com/YZ1C16cnxh — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) May 24, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST