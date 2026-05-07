DCI exposes tricks carjackers use to steal newly-imported vehicles along major highways - PHOTOs of KING’EI, a carjacker shot dead along Nairobi-Mombasa Highway







Thursday, May 7, 2026 - The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) is urging drivers transporting newly imported transit vehicles to remain vigilant amidst cases of robbery with violence incidents along major highways.

Earlier yesterday, May 6th, 2026, a driver transporting a Subaru Impreza from Mombasa to Kampala fell into a treacherous trap near Mutomo area in Mtito Andei.

In a premeditated move, a motorcycle with two pillion passengers emerged from a thicket onto the highway and blocked the driver’s path.

The suspects feigned a need for assistance, claiming that they were helping one of the pillion passengers who pretended to be a disabled person on crutches.

When the driver stopped to lend a hand, the situation quickly escalated.

One of the assailants brandished a firearm, threatening the driver and attempting to hijack the vehicle.

In the chaotic struggle that ensued, the gang forced their way into the car and assaulted the driver in a desperate attempt to seize control.

However, as fate would have it, the firearm discharged during the scuffle, inadvertently fatally wounding the very suspect who had pretended to be disabled.

The remaining assailants quickly fled the scene on their motorcycle, leaving behind the injured driver and the body of their fallen accomplice.

Police officers promptly responded to the incident.

The driver was rushed to Kambu Hospital, where he was treated and later discharged.

The body of the deceased suspect was taken to Kambu Hospital Mortuary.

Meanwhile, detectives are pursuing crucial leads to trail and apprehend the two suspects who escaped from the scene.

This incident highlights a dangerous and deceptive tactic employed by organised criminals: disguising themselves as stranded or vulnerable road users to exploit drivers' goodwill.

By playing on sympathy, they lure victims into stopping, only to resort to violence using firearms in coordinated attacks along the highway.

Drivers transporting transit vehicles are strongly advised against stopping for unknown individuals on the road.

In case of emergencies, it is crucial to report to the police rather than intervening directly.

Stay alert to potential staged distress situations, keep vehicle doors locked, and maintain controlled stops only when necessary.

Below are photos of the robber who was accidentally shot dead by his colleagues during the foiled robbery.

The Kenyan DAILY POST