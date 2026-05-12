Dashcam footage captures daring thugs stealing a grill from Toyota Harrier in broad daylight along Parklands Road (VIDEO + PHOTOs)







Tuesday, May 12, 2026 - A Nairobi motorist has sparked concern online after sharing dashcam footage showing daring thugs stealing his car’s front grill within seconds along Parklands Road in broad daylight.

In the shocking footage, the suspects take advantage of slow-moving traffic, swiftly detach the grille, and disappear as members of the public watched.

It has since emerged that the vandalized vehicle was a Toyota Harrier bearing United Nations plates.





Apparently, the stolen grilles are highly sought after in Nairobi, with reports indicating they can fetch up to Ksh 100,000 on the black market.

The incident has once again highlighted the rising insecurity in Nairobi, with many netizens stunned by the audacity of the thieves, who carried out the theft in the middle of traffic without fear of being run over or caught.

Watch the video>>> below

The Kenyan DAILY POST