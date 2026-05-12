“Nilipoteza Market juu ya Kunona, Wazungu walikuwa wanapenda petite – MARION NAIPEI opens up on why she quit ‘entertaining’ Wazungu online for money (VIDEO)







Tuesday, May 12, 2026 - Marion Naipei has opened up about her controversial past, revealing how she once made money online by entertaining white men.

Speaking during an interview with comedian Oga Obinna, the mother of one disclosed that she moved from Narok to Mwihoko in Nairobi, where she stayed with a friend who introduced her to OnlyFans in 2024.

According to Marion, life initially seemed promising after she met a wealthy older white man who regularly sent her upkeep money every week.

However, she admitted that the lifestyle was far from easy, recounting some of the disturbing experiences she allegedly endured while dealing with him.

She further revealed that the relationship eventually came to an end after she gained weight, claiming that most white men preferred petite women.

“Nilipoteza market juu ya kunona juu wazungu walikuwa wanapenda petite!” she stated.

Marion has remained in the spotlight since her controversial club video went viral online.

Although she says she has since turned over a new leaf by getting born again and joining controversial preacher Victor Kanyari’s church, her past continues to attract public attention.

Watch the video>>> below

"Nilipoteza market juu ya kunona juu wazungu walikuwa wanapenda petite!"~LISTEN as Marion Naipei reveals when she started doing Only fans, explains how she used to earn dollars on the platform for three years. Narrate her ordeal with her mzungu mubaba pic.twitter.com/C2bitQ3Qoz — Lightcast TV Kenya (@Lightcasttvke) May 11, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST