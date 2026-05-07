Controversial car dealer KHALIF KAIRO opens up on biggest regret he carries after his mother’s death - “I Failed My Mum”







Thursday, May 07, 2026 - Controversial city car dealer, Khalif Kairo, has opened up in a rare emotional confession, revealing the regret that continues to haunt him following the death of his mother.

Speaking during a recent interview, Kairo admitted that his late mother had always wished to see him settle down and start a family, a dream he never fulfilled before her passing.

“One of the greatest failures that I felt nilifail my mum is that I never got married because my mum wanted me to have a family,” Kairo said, his voice heavy with emotion.

He disclosed that he had introduced two of his former girlfriends to his mother, but she never lived long enough to witness him walk down the aisle.

“My mum and my dad were both pressuring me to settle down. They wanted a good family for me,” he shared.

When asked if his mother had a preference among his girlfriends, Kairo explained that she never interfered in his relationships.

Her only concern was whether he was genuinely happy and treated well.

“She was someone who didn’t care as long as you were happy,” he added.

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