Bizzare scene as a young man is trapped by witchcraft while attempting to steal phones from a shop owned by a Kamba businessman in Garissa (VIDEO)







Friday, May 8, 2026 - Members of the public in Garissa town were treated to a bizarre scene after a suspected thief was trapped by witchcraft while attempting to break into an electronics shop owned by a Kamba businessman.

According to reports circulating on social media, the young man attempted to break into the shop at night with the intention of stealing mobile phones and other electronic items.

However, in strange circumstances that left residents talking, the suspect was reportedly unable to leave the scene after being “trapped” by suspected witchcraft planted around the business premises for protection against thieves.

Residents who arrived at the scene the following morning found the suspect leaning against a wall near the shop while wailing and pleading for help.

Curious onlookers gathered around as the dramatic incident unfolded, with many expressing shock and amusement at the unusual turn of events.





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The Kenyan DAILY POST