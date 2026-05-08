MARION NAIPEI addresses LESBIAN allegations after her viral video with MANZI WA MOMBASA (VIDEO)







Friday, May 08, 2026 - Marion Naipei has finally spoken out after days of intense speculation about her private life.

The controversy erupted after a video clip surfaced online showing her locking lips with controversial TikTok lesbian, Manzi Wa Mombasa, while tipsy.

In a recent video exchange, an unidentified man confronted her directly about the swirling rumors.

The man began by asking if she was okay before bluntly asking if she was a lesbian?

“I’m not a lesbian. I want to clarify that once again, I’m really not a lesbian,” she firmly stated.

The man, visibly disappointed, accused her of embarrassing the Maasai community.

“You know you are embarrassing the Maasai,” he told her, referencing the viral clips.

Naipei, in turn, offered an apology to those offended, saying “Poleni,” (I’m sorry).

The exchange ended with the man advising her to cut ties with certain friends he described as “besties with those habits.”

He urged her to commit to being a “good person” moving forward.

Naipei agreed, responding with a simple “Yes.”

He then insisted that she returns to church immediately, framing it as a path to redemption.

Watch the video>>> below

Marion Naipei denies rumors of turning into mtu wa Mrengo' after she was spotted locking lips with two females in a seperate occasions pic.twitter.com/CZQIwBotfr — IVY (@ivymuthe) May 8, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST