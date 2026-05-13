Bad Girls Always Win! Only Fans Kenyan content creator, QUEEN TAHSHAAR, pulls up in her flashy ride in the leafy suburbs as young LADIES succumb to social media pressure (VIDEO)







Wednesday, May 13, 2026 - Kenyan OnlyFans content creator, Queen Tahshaar, was spotted cruising in her flashy vehicle in one of Nairobi’s leafy suburbs.

A viral video circulating on social media shows the controversial content creator stopping briefly after a popular car spotter flagged her down.

The two exchanged pleasantries before she sped off, leaving onlookers admiring the flashy Harrier.

Queen Tahshaar has built a strong online presence through controversial content and her flamboyant lifestyle, which continues to spark debate online.

While some social media users praised her apparent success and flamboyance, others expressed concern over the increasing pressure on young women to pursue lavish lifestyles showcased on social media.

Watch the video>>> below

Young Kenyan ladies admire the flashy lifestyle of Kenyan p@rnstar and Only Fan content creator Queen Tahshaar pic.twitter.com/j5qNFXIhN7 — ALERT254 (@MotoMushene) May 13, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST