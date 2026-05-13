Joking With Life! Rogue Gen-Z youths captured on camera racing recklessly on motorbikes while pulling dangerous stunts (VIDEO)







Wednesday, May 13, 2026 - A video circulating online has sparked concern after showing a group of young riders engaging in dangerous motorbike racing stunts on a busy public road, endangering both themselves and other road users.

In the video, several youths are seen racing at high speed while performing risky maneuvers as their peers cheer them.

One of the riders appears to be carrying a Slay Queen seated on his lap as the bike continues to speed.

The reckless display has triggered strong reactions on social media, with many users condemning the behavior as irresponsible and life-threatening.

Critics have expressed concern over the growing trend of dangerous stunts being recorded for online attention, warning that such actions often end in fatal accidents.

Watch the video>>> below

Hii sasa si ni ujinga tu.... pic.twitter.com/iy3zizSoCa — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) May 13, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST