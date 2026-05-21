Awkward moment as guest accidentally exposes hidden bottle of liquor during an interview with JEFF KOINANGE amid claims that the seasoned journalist is a functional alcoholic (VIDEO)







Thursday, May 21, 2026 - An unexpected moment during a live interview on Citizen TV has sparked reactions online after a guest accidentally exposed what appeared to be a bottle of liquor hidden inside a seat pillow.

The incident happened on Wednesday night when Jeff Koinange was hosting key players in the public transport industry to discuss the recent matatu strike.

In the now-viral clip, the bottle becomes visible as the guest adjusts the cushion during the interview hosted by the veteran journalist.

The incident quickly caught the attention of viewers, triggering widespread debate and humorous reactions across social media.

Jeff Koinange has for a long time been the subject of rumours on social media, with some claims alleging that he occasionally reports to work while intoxicated as he battles alcoholism.

Watch the video>>> below

“With all due respect” is still enjoying the money he was paid. He was spotted hiding Kamnyweso in JK Live. pic.twitter.com/sFstZIa3Mi — Yoko (@Kibet_bull) May 21, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST