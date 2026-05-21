Primary school teacher’s outfit sparks reactions as she turns up in class in a figure-hugging dress (VIDEO)







Thursday, May 21, 2026 - A little-known primary school teacher has sparked an online buzz after a video of her teaching while dressed in a figure-hugging outfit went viral on social media.

In the widely circulated clip, the teacher is seen standing in front of learners and writing on the blackboard during a class session.

Her body-hugging dress, which highlighted her curves, quickly became the center of attention among social media users.

Some argued that the outfit was inappropriate for a classroom environment, especially in a primary school setting.

Others noted that teachers are expected to maintain professional dress standards while interacting with learners.

Some online users went further and suggested that the dress was more suitable for social events or clubs rather than a school setting.

Watch the video>>> below

Are teachers being allowed to wear like this or our tps are overdoing 😂😂💔 pic.twitter.com/j4enecvvhw — Ceeyoh★ (@ceeyoh) May 20, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST