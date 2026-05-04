A heavily intoxicated LADY embarrasses her boyfriend in public - Pombe Sio Supu (VIDEO)







Monday, May 4, 2026 - A video has surfaced online capturing a dramatic moment involving a heavily intoxicated woman who caused a scene after a night out with her boyfriend.

The couple had spent the night drinking before leaving the club in the early hours of the morning.

However, the lady turned chaotic after over-indulging in alcohol.

In the video, the young man struggles to persuade his visibly drunk girlfriend to get onto a motorbike so that they can head home.

The woman appears uncooperative and rowdy, drawing attention from passersby who stop to watch the unfolding drama.

Her behavior escalates into a public spectacle, leaving the boyfriend embarrassed as he tries to manage the situation.

Watch the video>>> below

Ukioa dem anakunyua pombe, shauri yako..... pic.twitter.com/aEQNMi8CMg — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) May 4, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST