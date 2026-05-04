A heavily intoxicated LADY embarrasses her boyfriend in public - Pombe Sio Supu (VIDEO)

Monday, May 4, 2026 - A video has surfaced online capturing a dramatic moment involving a heavily intoxicated woman who caused a scene after a night out with her boyfriend.
The couple had spent the night drinking before leaving the
club in the early hours of the morning.
However, the lady turned chaotic after over-indulging in
alcohol.
In the video, the young man struggles to persuade his
visibly drunk girlfriend to get onto a motorbike so that they can head home.
The woman appears uncooperative and rowdy, drawing attention
from passersby who stop to watch the unfolding drama.
Her behavior escalates into a public spectacle, leaving the
boyfriend embarrassed as he tries to manage the situation.
Watch the video>>> below
Ukioa dem anakunyua pombe, shauri yako..... pic.twitter.com/aEQNMi8CMg— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) May 4, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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