A simp rushes to the stage to pick up his beautiful girlfriend after she threw herself at a male singer during a concert - Men, avoid LADIES who drink (VIDEO)







Monday, May 4, 2026 - A dramatic scene unfolded during a concert after a drunk lady, seemingly carried away by the moment, rushed to the stage and threw herself at a male performer.

In the now-viral video, the excited fan is seen attempting to cling to the singer while unleashing some crazy dance moves.

Moments later, her boyfriend is spotted hurrying towards the stage, stepping in to pull her away as the situation draws attention from the crowd.

The video>>> has attracted attention online, with many cautioning men against falling in love with women who drink.

Ma dem walevi ni stress....... pic.twitter.com/OIYJ4ifBYu — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) May 4, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST