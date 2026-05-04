A simp rushes to the stage to pick up his beautiful girlfriend after she threw herself at a male singer during a concert - Men, avoid LADIES who drink (VIDEO)

Monday, May 4, 2026 - A dramatic scene unfolded
during a concert after a drunk lady, seemingly carried away by the moment,
rushed to the stage and threw herself at a male performer.
In the now-viral video, the excited fan is seen attempting
to cling to the singer while unleashing some crazy dance moves.
Moments later, her boyfriend is spotted hurrying towards the
stage, stepping in to pull her away as the situation draws attention from the
crowd.
The video>>> has attracted attention online, with
many cautioning men against falling in love with women who drink.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
Ma dem walevi ni stress....... pic.twitter.com/OIYJ4ifBYu— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) May 4, 2026
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