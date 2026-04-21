“You have disrespected our prophet” - Prophet OWUOR’s brainwashed congregants curse comedian MAMMITO EUNICE for making a hilarious skit on the controversial Prophet

Tuesday, April 21, 2026 - Renowned comedian Mammito Eunice has sparked reactions on social media with her latest comedy skit imitating city preacher, Prophet David Owuor, of the Repentance and Holiness Ministry.
In the skit, Mammito appears dressed in long white robes
associated with the preacher, complete with a long flowing beard to mimic his
signature look.
During the performance, she humorously claims to have a
direct line of communication with the divine.
“You will be talking to God through me… you know I talk to
Jesus directly. Even send a mail because of what you are going through with
your marriage,” she says.
While many netizens praised her creativity and sense of
humor, a section of Prophet Owuor’s followers took offense, accusing her of
disrespecting their religious leader.
Some went on to strongly criticise the skit and warned her
against mocking their faith.
See comments.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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