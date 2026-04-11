You are better off than Kenya, thank God! Nigerian President BOLA TINUBU ‘mocks’ Kenya amid fuel crisis in his country (VIDEO)

Saturday, April 11, 2026 - Nigerian President Bola Tinubu has told citizens that despite the biting fuel crisis, they remain “better off” than Kenyans.
Speaking during a state event in Bayelsa on Friday, April 10th,
Tinubu acknowledged the sharp rise in fuel prices and its ripple effects across
multiple sectors but urged Nigerians to be patient with his administration.
“I hear you, from various angles of the economy, the fuel
price is biting hard, but look around.”
“Let us just thank God together that you are better off.
Listen to them in Kenya and other African countries; what they are going
through,” Tinubu said.
His remarks, captured on video>>>, quickly went viral and
triggered heated reactions from Kenyans online.
Many questioned the logic of comparing the two economies,
pointing out that Nigeria - an oil-producing nation - should not be struggling
with fuel shortages.
Others wondered how dire Nigeria’s situation had become if
its leader insisted citizens were faring better than Kenyans.
Currently, petrol in Nigeria retails between 1,075 and 1,350
Naira per litre (Ksh102–Ksh128).
In Kenya, motorists pay about Ksh178 per litre, a difference
of Ksh50-Ksh70. Analysts warn that prices in Kenya could rise further in the
next review.
Reports from across Kenya indicate fuel shortages, with some
retailers genuinely running out of stock while others are accused of hoarding
in anticipation of price hikes.
"The fuel price is biting hard, but look around, let us thank God together, that you are better off than those in Kenya and other African countries"— CHUKS 🍥 (@ChuksEricE) April 10, 2026
-President Tinubu speaking today in Bayelsa state pic.twitter.com/1gREwhMLde
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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