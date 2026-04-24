When You Marry Solely for Looks! Kenyan man laments over the “shocking meals” his stunning wife cooks at home (VIDEO)







Friday, April 24, 2026 - A Kenyan man has stirred conversation online after sharing a video of the kind of food his beautiful wife prepares at home.

The video shows the striking lady preparing rice mixed with vegetables and beef pieces all cooked together in one pot.

When the meal is served, the husband forces a smile and pretends to enjoy it, seemingly to avoid hurting her feelings.

The lighthearted post has sparked mixed reactions on social media.

Some netizens teased the man for “choosing beauty over kitchen skills,” while others defended the wife and urged the husband to hire a chef.

Watch the video>>> below

Kenyan Man Shows The Type Of Food His Wife Cooks For Him After Marrying Her Because Of Her Looks.

🎥 @:festus kir tiktok pic.twitter.com/NtB13Gn06N — KENYA GOSSIP CLUB (@kenyagossips) April 24, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST