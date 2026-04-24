NJUGUSH is not my type, even on a bad day - Radio host MKAMBURI CHIGOGO throws shade at comedian NJUGUSH after collapse of his marriage with WAKAVINYE (VIDEO)





Friday, April 24, 2026 - Radio host Mkamburi Chigogo has stirred conversation after boldly declaring that comedian Timothy Kimani, popularly known as Njugush, is not her type, under any circumstances.

Speaking on Friday, April 24th, 2026, Mkamburi opened up about her preferences in men, emphasizing that attraction for her is rooted in personality and confidence rather than looks alone.

“Kwa Njuguna? Si type yangu. That is not my type,” she stated firmly.

She stressed that her opinion would not change even in extreme situations.

“Even on a bad day. Even on a bad day. Even when all the men have depleted. He is not my type,” Mkamburi added.

According to her, she is drawn to men who exude presence and command attention when they walk into a room.

“That man lacks a backbone. Hana aura. He cannot command presence, and it is the truth,” she said.

Mkamburi further noted that physical effort, such as going to the gym, does not change her perception if the personality falls short.

“I don’t like backboneless men. For me, I go for something, personality, confidence ambayo mwanaume ako nayo,” she explained.

“Njuguna yeye hata ameenda gym lakini bado hatumu heshimu.”

Her remarks>>> come at a time when Njugush has been trending following confirmation that he and his wife, Celestine Ndinda (Wakavinye), have parted ways.

The comedian revealed that the decision was made with mutual respect and without conflict, marking the end of one of Kenya’s most admired celebrity couples.

The Kenyan DAILY POST