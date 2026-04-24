See how some Kenyan men are suffering in the hands of their ruthless wives - Painfully Hilarious! (VIDEO)







Friday, April 24, 2026 - A viral video showing a Kenyan woman landing a hot slap on her husband, whom she accused of being “lazy” around the house, has sparked heated debate online.

In the video, the man is seen relaxing quietly at home when the furious woman suddenly strikes him, leaving him stunned and visibly confused as to why she attacked him.

Her outburst, framed as frustration over his supposed idleness, has stirred conversation on social media.

Some netizens argued that the video highlights how men silently endure mistreatment in marriages but rarely speak out due to stigma and shame.

Others dismissed the incident as mere content creation, noting that the couple’s exaggerated reactions resembled a skit.

Watch the video via this LINK>>>

The Kenyan DAILY POST