Wacha tunyambe RUTO, kama bibi yako hakupikii, tafuta bibi wa pili - Nakuru woman blasts RUTO as she defends MATIANG’I in viral VIDEO







Saturday, April 04, 2026 - A Nakuru woman has lit up social media with a blistering rant against President William Ruto following his recent jibes at former Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr. Fred Matiang’i and other opposition leaders.

Ruto, speaking in Cheptais, Mt. Elgon, on Tuesday, March 17th, mocked opposition figures for “eating too much” and “sleeping in meetings,” cheekily advising them to enroll in the gym.

“Wengine waende gym, tumbo karibu inapasuka wanalala kwa mkutano mchana hata hewa mnaharibu,” Ruto quipped, drawing laughter from the crowd.

His remarks came shortly after former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua suggested that Ruto’s noticeable weight loss was due to pressure from opposition leaders.

In the viral video, the woman furiously defended Matiang’i and opposition leaders, unleashing a scathing attack on the President.

“Ruto kama matako yako imefungana, wachana na watu wenye wananyamba. Wewe kama hunyambi jua ulikufa kitambo. Kama bibi yako hakupikii tafuta bibi wa pili!” she blasted.

Her remarks have sparked heated reactions online, with some netizens applauding her boldness while others criticized her choice of words as demeaning to the presidency.

Watch the video>>> below

"Ruto kama matako yako imefungana, wachana na watu wenye wananyamba, wewe kama hunyambi jua ulikufa kitambo. Kama bibi yako hakupikii tafuta bibi wa pili!" Nakuru woman lectures Ruto as she defends Matiang'i pic.twitter.com/Y86ByP17T3 — Prime Media News (@primemediakenya) April 3, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST