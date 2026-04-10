VIDEOs of controversial Nyaribari Chache MP, ZAHEER JHADA, dishing out Ksh 1000 notes to women and boda boda riders sparks reactions (WATCH)







Friday, April 10, 2026 - Controversial Nyaribari Chache MP, Zaheer Jhanda, has once again stirred public debate after he was spotted handing out money to women and boda boda riders in his constituency, as the 2027 election season looms.

In viral videos, the flamboyant legislator, who is linked to questionable gold deals, is seen distributing Ksh 1,000 notes to boda boda riders who chanted “tutam”, a slogan closely associated with President Ruto’s supporters.

Jhanda, a vocal ally of President Ruto, previously courted controversy when he castigated Gen Z protests and even urged police to use excessive force against demonstrators.

Now, with Ruto facing mounting opposition ahead of 2027, MPs like Jhanda appear to be doubling down on grassroots tactics, pouring money into their constituencies in the hope of shoring up support for the president’s re‑election bid.

Hawa hawako X and they have voter's card manzee!! pic.twitter.com/PL3JfTfvWC — DCI Waiyaki Way 🇰🇪 🇰🇪 (@SeniorNamema) April 10, 2026

Hapa ukisema WANTAM hupewi pesa😂💔 pic.twitter.com/2iy26NCnnG — Mansang Chirchir (@mansang29) April 9, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST