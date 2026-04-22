VIDEO of NJUGUSH and WAKAVINYE getting cozy during a past concert resurfaces after announcing end of their marriage - She would later cheat on him with a ‘bearded nail guy’!







Wednesday, April 22, 2026 - As Kenyans come to terms with the announcement that comedy power couple, Njugush and Celestine Ndinda, popularly known as Wakavinye, have parted ways, netizens have been revisiting some of their most awe‑inspiring moments that once made many believe in love.

One clip making rounds online shows the duo during a past live concert, getting cozy as they sang along to a popular Nyashinski love song, serenading each other with undeniable chemistry.

The video, now resurfacing in light of their separation, has sparked mixed emotions.

Some netizens can’t believe that such a seemingly perfect couple, who inspired many with their bond, have parted ways amid swirling allegations of infidelity.

Reports circulating on social media claim that Celestine was involved with Polycarp, who runs a popular beauty parlour in Kilimani and served as her nail technician.

The alleged affair has fueled speculation and debate, leaving fans torn between disbelief and disappointment.

For many, the resurfaced clips serve as bittersweet reminders of a love story that was once the ultimate “couple goals.”

Watch the video>>> below

I felt so bad for bibi ya Mkurugenzi here, kumbe umdhaniye ndiye siye. Hii nayo imeniuma 😭 you cannot convince me about love 💔💔💔 https://t.co/ayTw00uOHP pic.twitter.com/kf4OKvTqlU — Pinkiescent🎀 (@Pinkiescent_) April 21, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST