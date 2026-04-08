Foreign Affairs PS KORIR SING’OEI responds after Iranian Embassy rebukes him over remarks on Iran–US/Israel conflict







Wednesday, April 08, 2026 - Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary (PS), Korir Sing’Oei, has responded to criticism from the Iranian Embassy in Nairobi over his recent remarks on the Iran–US/Israel conflict.

In a statement issued Wednesday, April 8th, Sing’Oei reaffirmed Kenya’s non-aligned position, stressing that the country’s foreign policy is guided by national interests such as energy, security, trade and the safety of citizens in the Gulf.

He reiterated Kenya’s commitment to the United Nations Charter, underscoring the principles of sovereignty, territorial integrity, self‑defence and peaceful resolution of disputes.

“We should emphasize that Kenya remains non‑aligned in the conflict. We prioritize Kenyan interests-energy, security, trade, and citizens in the Gulf - and stand in solidarity with all States that have borne a huge toll as a consequence of this escalating conflict,” the statement read.

Sing’Oei further highlighted the importance of keeping international waterways open, particularly the Strait of Hormuz, which he described as vital for global energy supplies and economic stability.

“Freedom of navigation in international waterways, including the Strait of Hormuz, is a cardinal principle of international law,” he noted.

The PS welcomed the ceasefire announced by US President Donald Trump on Tuesday, urging all parties to act in good faith and pursue a permanent resolution.

His remarks came amid sharp criticism from the Iranian Embassy in Nairobi, which accused him of disregarding international law.

The Embassy argued that Iran’s actions were defensive, blaming the United States and Israel for violating Article 2(4) of the UN Charter.

It insisted that disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz were a direct consequence of US‑Israeli aggression.

The diplomatic exchange followed Sing’Oei’s phone call with UAE Assistant Foreign Minister, Abdulla Balalaa, during which he expressed Kenya’s solidarity with Gulf states and condemned attacks on critical infrastructure in the region.

The Kenyan DAILY POST