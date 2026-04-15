SIFUNA blasts RUTO and ODM ‘expert’ Energy CS OPIYO WANDAYI over sharp fuel price increase - “It Is a Crime”







Wednesday, April 15, 2026 - Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna has launched a scathing attack on President William Ruto and Energy Cabinet Secretary, Opiyo Wandayi, (ODM “expert” who joined the broad‑based government), accusing them of misleading Kenyans over the recent surge in fuel prices.

Sifuna argued that both the President and Wandayi committed a crime by assuring citizens that the state will shield them from the effects of the Iran war on petroleum costs.

He claimed that Ruto had promised to mitigate fuel prices, only for the April-May review to raise petrol by Ksh28 and diesel by Ksh40.

“It is actually a crime under Kenyan law for public officers to give false or misleading information.”

“We have been told a bunch of open lies about the fuel situation, with Ruto himself, as recently as March 30, telling us his ‘strategic interventions’ had mitigated price increases - only to hit us with a 40‑shilling increase two weeks later.”

“Let me not even mention that ‘expert’ or his string of lies,” Sifuna stated.

The ODM Secretary‑General insisted that the Head of State must take full responsibility for the sharp increase.

His remarks came days after Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi assured Kenyans that Government measures will cushion them from rising costs.

Wandayi had claimed that without intervention, prices would have risen by Ksh 14 per litre, far less than the actual Ksh28 markup on super petrol.

Treasury CS John Mbadi also told Parliament that the Government was considering reducing VAT on fuel and using the Petroleum Development Levy to subsidize costs.

EPRA later confirmed VAT had been cut from 16 percent to 13 percent, with Ksh6.2 billion from the levy earmarked to stabilize prices.

The Kenyan DAILY POST