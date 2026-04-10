See how SAKAJA was dressed during a State House function, prompting RUTO to lecture him (PHOTO & VIDEO)

Friday, April 10,
2026 - President William Ruto took issue with Nairobi Governor Johnson
Sakaja over his choice of attire during an official visit to State House,
sparking reactions online.
In a video>>> circulating widely, Ruto is seen openly lecturing
Sakaja, terming his dressing as lacking the seriousness expected for such a
high-level engagement.
Sakaja had led a delegation to State House for the lease
agreement signing between the Kenya Railways Corporation and Zaria Group under
the Nairobi Railway City project.
However, his outfit appeared to stand out, drawing the
President’s attention.
Ruto did not only single out Sakaja but also questioned how
several attendees had dressed for the event.
“Distinguished partners, Zaria Group, ladies and gentlemen,
looking at the people who have come for this occasion, including the Governor
of Nairobi, I was asking myself whether they are here by design or they were
waylaid,” Ruto remarked.
“The way they are dressed, they don't look like they knew
they were coming to State House. Next time, I’ll ask those at the gate not to
allow people dressed like that for serious functions,” he added.
Below is a photo of Sakaja’s outfit that didn’t sit well with President Ruto.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
President William Ruto forgives Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja for dressing inappropriately, But Promises to chase him away next time he comes to the statehouse dressed like Club Al-Capone DJ,,,,🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/Ng0vnC4CpO— The Oligarch (@NytoP2PMwangi) April 10, 2026
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