See how SAKAJA was dressed during a State House function, prompting RUTO to lecture him (PHOTO & VIDEO)







Friday, April 10, 2026 - President William Ruto took issue with Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja over his choice of attire during an official visit to State House, sparking reactions online.

In a video>>> circulating widely, Ruto is seen openly lecturing Sakaja, terming his dressing as lacking the seriousness expected for such a high-level engagement.

Sakaja had led a delegation to State House for the lease agreement signing between the Kenya Railways Corporation and Zaria Group under the Nairobi Railway City project.

However, his outfit appeared to stand out, drawing the President’s attention.

Ruto did not only single out Sakaja but also questioned how several attendees had dressed for the event.

“Distinguished partners, Zaria Group, ladies and gentlemen, looking at the people who have come for this occasion, including the Governor of Nairobi, I was asking myself whether they are here by design or they were waylaid,” Ruto remarked.

“The way they are dressed, they don't look like they knew they were coming to State House. Next time, I’ll ask those at the gate not to allow people dressed like that for serious functions,” he added.

Below is a photo of Sakaja’s outfit that didn’t sit well with President Ruto.





President William Ruto forgives Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja for dressing inappropriately, But Promises to chase him away next time he comes to the statehouse dressed like Club Al-Capone DJ,,,,🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/Ng0vnC4CpO — The Oligarch (@NytoP2PMwangi) April 10, 2026