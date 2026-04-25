SAD!! Video of Kenyan Gen Z LADIES behaving like zombies while intoxicated with unknown substances shocks netizens (WATCH)

Saturday, April 25, 2026 - A disturbing video showing young Kenyan Gen Z ladies behaving like zombies under the influence of unknown substances has ignited concern online.
In the clip, the ladies appear visibly disoriented before
passing out in what seems to be a restaurant setting.
The footage has fueled fresh debate on drug and substance
abuse among the youth, with netizens alarmed at how easily such substances
appear to circulate in urban areas.
The viral video has become a sobering reminder of the
growing menace of drug and substance abuse among Gen Zs in Kenya.
Watch the video>>> below
One of the saddest videos I have watched today. Please, Gen Zs, let's reduce drug use. pic.twitter.com/hNNHrb3gHB— IVY (@ivymuthe) April 25, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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