SAD!! Video of Kenyan Gen Z LADIES behaving like zombies while intoxicated with unknown substances shocks netizens (WATCH)







Saturday, April 25, 2026 - A disturbing video showing young Kenyan Gen Z ladies behaving like zombies under the influence of unknown substances has ignited concern online.

In the clip, the ladies appear visibly disoriented before passing out in what seems to be a restaurant setting.

The footage has fueled fresh debate on drug and substance abuse among the youth, with netizens alarmed at how easily such substances appear to circulate in urban areas.

The viral video has become a sobering reminder of the growing menace of drug and substance abuse among Gen Zs in Kenya.

Watch the video>>> below

One of the saddest videos I have watched today. Please, Gen Zs, let's reduce drug use. pic.twitter.com/hNNHrb3gHB — IVY (@ivymuthe) April 25, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST