REVEALED! Top ten most valuable brands in Kenya - Equity Bank leads as Safaricom loses ground







Friday, April 17, 2026 - Equity Bank has been ranked as Kenya’s most valuable brand for the third consecutive year, according to the latest report by global brand valuation consultancy, Brand Finance, released on Thursday, April 16th, 2026.

The bank’s brand value rose by 4 percent in the 2025–2026 period to Ksh73.9 billion, cementing its dominance in the financial sector.

Brand Finance attributed Equity’s strong performance to solid financial results, disciplined cost management, and its positioning as Africa’s leading digital-first financial institution.

The Equity Mobile app now processes over 90 percent of customer transactions, underscoring the bank’s digital transformation.

Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) climbed to second place, with its brand value surging 9 percent to Ksh59.7 billion, overtaking Safaricom.

The telecom giant dropped to third after its brand value fell 4 percent to Ksh55.7 billion, a decline linked to regulatory scrutiny over mobile money dominance, delays in rolling out commercial 5G services, and higher-than-expected losses in Ethiopia.

M-Pesa retained fourth place, growing 10 percent to Ksh33.8 billion, while Co-operative Bank held fifth with a 4 percent rise to Ksh26.9 billion.

NCBA remained sixth despite a 4 percent decline to Ksh19.7 billion, followed by Kenya Power at seventh with Ksh16.7 billion.

Tusker ranked eighth at Ksh11.1 billion, I&M Bank ninth at Ksh8.9 billion, and Diamond Trust Bank tenth at Ksh6.2 billion.

The ranking comes just weeks after Equity Group Holdings PLC announced a record profit after tax of Ksh75.5 billion for 2025, a 55 percent increase from the previous year.

CEO James Mwangi credited the growth to diversified revenue streams, improved efficiency, and regional expansion, reinforcing Equity’s transformation into a regional financial powerhouse.

The Kenyan DAILY POST