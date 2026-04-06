PHOTOs & VIDEO of the sleek Mercedes Benz AMG GLC 43 that was written off after being involved in an accident along the Eastern Bypass

Monday, April 6, 2026 - A sleek Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 was badly damaged after being involved in an accident along the Eastern Bypass.
Reports indicate that the driver lost control of the vehicle
and rammed into a street pole before rolling.
Luckily, all the occupants survived the accident with minor
injuries.
However, the expensive car was written off.
See photos and video>>> below
The sleek Mercedes Benz AMG GLC 43 that was written off after being involved in an accident along the Eastern Bypass pic.twitter.com/KzJMQrLcY5— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) April 6, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments