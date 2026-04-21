Petty or Valid Grounds? Man calls off wedding over fiancée’s controversial Facebook post about marriage after their introduction ceremony (LOOK)

Tuesday, April 21,
2026 - A relationship between two fiancés has gone viral after a man
reportedly decided to call off his wedding upon discovering a troubling
Facebook comment written by his fiancée.
The couple, who have been together for four years and
already held their introduction ceremony, were set to wed in July 2026.
But everything changed when he stumbled upon her Facebook
post where she described marriage as ‘bondage’.
“Honestly, if not for my parents, I don’t think marriage
is for me.”
“I would have loved to live my life freely, not in the
bondage of marriage.”
To him, the statement revealed doubts about commitment, even
though she later apologized and insisted that she didn’t mean it.
However, the fact that she wrote the post after their
introduction made him question her sincerity.
The incident has sparked heated debate online, with many weighing in on whether her comment is valid grounds for calling off the wedding or that he overreacted.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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