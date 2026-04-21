Petty or Valid Grounds? Man calls off wedding over fiancée’s controversial Facebook post about marriage after their introduction ceremony (LOOK)







Tuesday, April 21, 2026 - A relationship between two fiancés has gone viral after a man reportedly decided to call off his wedding upon discovering a troubling Facebook comment written by his fiancée.

The couple, who have been together for four years and already held their introduction ceremony, were set to wed in July 2026.

But everything changed when he stumbled upon her Facebook post where she described marriage as ‘bondage’.

“Honestly, if not for my parents, I don’t think marriage is for me.”

“I would have loved to live my life freely, not in the bondage of marriage.”

To him, the statement revealed doubts about commitment, even though she later apologized and insisted that she didn’t mean it.

However, the fact that she wrote the post after their introduction made him question her sincerity.

The incident has sparked heated debate online, with many weighing in on whether her comment is valid grounds for calling off the wedding or that he overreacted.





The Kenyan DAILY POST