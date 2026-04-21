“I don’t feel that kind of connection beyond friendship” - Man devastated after his confession to LADY he thought like him ended in heartbreaking rejection! (SCREENSHOT)







Tuesday, April 21, 2026 - A young man’s emotional confession has gone viral after he poured his heart out to a lady friend, whom he thought liked him, only to be gently turned down.

The two had been friends for some years and the guy thought the lady genuinely liked him and wanted to ask her officially to be his girlfriend.

In a WhatsApp exchange, he admitted: “We’ve built something really special over the years… my feelings for you have grown into something more than friendship. I really like you to be my girlfriend.”

However, the lady’s response left him devastated.

“You’re an amazing person and I care about you a lot, but I don’t feel that kind of connection beyond friendship. Let’s not deceive each other, I’m sorry.”

The rejection left him distraught.

Sharing the conversation on X, he vowed never to ask any lady out again.

“I will never ask any lady out in my life again. Thought this girl liked me.”

The Kenyan DAILY POST