Singer FENA GITU flaunts juicy ‘melons’ as she jumps on the viral ‘siaka’ challenge amid LESBIAN claims (VIDEO)







Monday, April 20, 2026 - Kenyan singer, Fena Gitu, has set social media abuzz after jumping on the viral Siaka challenge with a daring twist.

In a short TikTok clip>>>, Fena, who is widely recognized for her signature tomboy style, surprised fans by flaunting her curves in a bold outfit?

The video left many stunned, with viewers flooding the comments to react to her unexpected feminine look.

While Fena has never publicly addressed long‑standing rumors about her sexuality, the clip has reignited speculation.





Some fans cheekily wondered if she had “ditched that lifestyle,” while others simply praised her confidence and versatility.