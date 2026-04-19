KHALIF KAIRO’s ex-girlfriend, CERA IMANI, ordered to pay Ksh 50,000 for using someone’s photo on Tiktok without his consent







Sunday, April 19, 2026 - Popular social media influencer and Khalif Kairo’s ex-girlfriend, Cera Imani, has been ordered to pay Ksh. 50,000 for unlawfully using an individual’s photograph on TikTok without consent.

The court found that she posted and circulated the claimant’s image on her TikTok platform, exposing it to the public without authorization and thereby infringing on the claimant’s rights.

The decision emphasized that the use of a person’s image without permission amounts to a violation of their right to privacy and control over personal data.

The court held that even on social media platforms such as TikTok, individuals must obtain consent before sharing another person’s photograph, and failure to do so attracts liability for any resulting harm and distress.

The Kenyan DAILY POST