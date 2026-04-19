A BEN 10 spotted receiving his elderly mzungu lover at the airport - The woman is old enough to be his grandmother (VIDEO)







Sunday, April 19, 2026 - A young man has caused an online buzz after he was captured on camera warmly receiving his mzungu lover at the airport.

In the video, the Ben 10 is seen holding the woman tightly and hugging her moments after she landed to visit him, appearing excited.

Other passengers nearby are seen staring at the pair, seemingly surprised by their public display of affection and the noticeable age difference between them.

Despite the attention, the couple appears unbothered and continues interacting freely.

Watch the video>>> below

Granny is getting fvcked tonight pic.twitter.com/DOhsvpX7cM — Victor Onyibest (@victor_onyibest) April 18, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST