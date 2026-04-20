EXPOSED!! Rogue City Preacher CHRIS NAMALE knocked down and killed a woman in Utawala while drunk - Bribes police for cover up







Monday, April 20, 2026 - Controversial city preacher, Apostle Chris Namale, of Seed of Hope Ministry Church is on the spot after he was reportedly involved in a fatal accident in Utawala that claimed the life of a young mother.

The deceased woman was crossing a zebra crossing at night when a Prado knocked her down, killing her on the spot.

Reports indicate the vehicle was being driven recklessly.

The preacher is said to have fled the scene after the accident, leaving the car behind.

The deceased’s niece has taken to social media to cry out for justice, claiming that there may be attempts to cover up the case.

She also alleged that the pastor has approached the family with cash incentives.

“Namale wants to hush the case by offering to pay school fees for killing a mother. Treating our family like a commodity,” she lamented and urged relevant authorities to intervene.

Below are posts on X by the deceased’s niece.

Photos of the rogue preacher.

The Kenyan DAILY POST