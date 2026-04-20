Governor SUSAN KIHIKA shares adorable PHOTOs of her twin boys, one year after US maternity trip







Monday, April 20, 2026 - Nakuru Governor, Susan Kihika, has taken to social media to celebrate one year since returning to Kenya with her twin boys, Jay and Jon.

In a heartfelt message, she expressed gratitude to her family, friends and political allies who stood by her during the journey.

Sharing photos of her growing sons at the family farm, Kihika reflected on the joy the twins have brought into her life.

“Psalm 116:12 What shall I render unto Jehovah, [for] all his benefits towards me?”

“Exactly one year ago today, Sam and I came back home with our precious bundles of joy… accompanied by family and wonderful friends who sacrificed their time and resources to assist us,” she wrote.

She described the past year as one filled with “immeasurable joy, lots of hugs and kisses and intense love,” crediting her older children Tiffany, Jesse, Ashley and Abby for showering their brothers with care.

Kihika also paid tribute to her close friends Millicent Omanga, Irene Njoki, Veronica Maina, and Rahab Mukami, calling them her “ride‑or‑dies” and chosen family.

She extended appreciation to Cecily Mbarire, women MPs, senators, and her G7 sisters for standing by her when criticism threatened to overshadow her happiness.

“To the very many friends who checked on us, sent us positive messages, and said a prayer when the madness almost overwhelmed us - thank you, thank you, thank you,” she concluded.

Her decision to travel to the United States for maternity care sparked outrage among Kenyans, especially Nakuru residents, who questioned why she did not deliver locally.

Kihika defended herself, citing privacy and dignity concerns.

She explained that as Governor, it would have been improper to expose herself to doctors and nurses who are her subordinates.

“I could not expose myself to my juniors,” she noted, adding that it would have been shameful and created awkward professional boundaries.

The Kenyan DAILY POST