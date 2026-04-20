Cry for justice after ANNIE was found murdered inside her boyfriend’s house in South B - Detectives accused of going slow on the murder case (PHOTOs)







Monday, April 20, 2026 - A close friend of Annie, a young woman who was murdered by her boyfriend, has taken to social media to cry for justice, accusing authorities of laxity in handling the case.

According to the friend, she met Annie in 2023 through a social media interaction on Tonny Young Official’s page, where Annie had commented looking for someone to accompany her to a mugithi event.

A simple reply led to an exchange of contacts, and the two quickly transitioned from strangers to close friends.

“We became friends so fast. No one would have believed we had just met that night. We danced and bonded like we had known each other forever,” she recalled.

However, the friendship was cut short in December 2025 when Annie reportedly went missing for three days.

Annie’s lifeless body was found at her boyfriend’s house in South B, an incident that has left family and friends devastated.

The main suspect in the case is said to have fled and has remained on the run since the incident, with no arrests made to date.

The friend now claims that progress in the investigation has been slow, accusing authorities of failing to make meaningful development in tracking down the suspect.

“It’s been months and nothing has been done. We just want justice for Annie,” she said.

Friends and family are now urging the public to assist with any information that could lead to the suspect’s arrest, appealing directly to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations to expedite the case.

The Kenyan DAILY POST