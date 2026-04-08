Detectives raid a homestead in Makindu and seize 20 donkeys already slaughtered and ready to be transported to Nairobi for ready market (PHOTOs)

Wednesday, April 8,
2026 - In an intelligence-led operation, law enforcement officers from
Makindu have dismantled a clandestine donkey slaughter syndicate that was
moments away from feeding unsuspecting city dwellers "illegal steak”,
arresting a couple that is behind the act in the process.
Acting on a tip-off that was as sharp as a butcher’s knife,
the team of officers descended upon a group of unscrupulous merchants that had
turned a secluded homestead into a makeshift abattoir, where donkeys were being
butchered under the cover of darkness, destined for Kamboo area in Nairobi.
Responding swiftly, the multi-agency team comprising DCI
detectives, Kenya Police Service Officers (KPS) and NGAO administrators
descended upon the scene.
Deep in the thickets, the air thick with the smell of death,
the officers caught the suspects red-handed, busy skinning the beasts of
burden.
While some accomplices took to their heels, vanishing into
the thorny bushes like smoke, the law caught up with a couple who are the
masterminds: Grace Mutile, 47, and Bonface Mutunga, 52.
The duo was handcuffed on the spot, their
"getaway" vehicle, a grey Isuzu D-Max Reg. No. KDJ 385Z impounded
before it could ferry the illicit cargo to the city’s dinner tables.
At the scene, a total of twenty (20) donkeys had already
been slaughtered, their carcasses strewn across the ground, a grim testament to
a trade that prioritises profit over public health and animal welfare.
Crime Scene Investigation (CSI) experts have already combed
through the site, bagging and tagging evidence with surgical precision.
As the two suspects cool their heels in the cells awaiting their day in court, the Sub-County Veterinary and Public Health Officers are on-site to ensure the contaminated meat doesn't find its way into the food chain.
Via DCI
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