Police hunt for notorious LUO man, BRIAN OYUGU, who drugged a LADY at Ruai Gardens, took her to a lodging in Kayole and did the unthinkable to her



Monday, April 20, 2026 - Police have launched a manhunt for a middle-aged man identified as Brian Oyugu, who is accused of drugging and assaulting a woman after meeting her at an entertainment joint in Ruai.

According to reports, the victim alleges that she met the suspect at Ruai Gardens, where he is believed to have spiked her drink, leaving her disoriented.

The suspect reportedly took her to a lodging in Kayole, where he did the “unthinkable to her” before fleeing with her belongings.

The woman was later found in the room with serious injuries and is currently receiving treatment in hospital.

The victim is said to have recorded a short video of the suspect and sent it to a friend, informing her of the meeting at the popular joint, footage that could now aid investigations.

Police are urging anyone with information that could lead to the suspect’s arrest to report to the nearest police station.


Below is a video>>> of the suspect.

The Kenyan DAILY POST

Tags

Post a Comment

0 Comments