Police hunt for notorious LUO man, BRIAN OYUGU, who drugged a LADY at Ruai Gardens, took her to a lodging in Kayole and did the unthinkable to her







Monday, April 20, 2026 - Police have launched a manhunt for a middle-aged man identified as Brian Oyugu, who is accused of drugging and assaulting a woman after meeting her at an entertainment joint in Ruai.

According to reports, the victim alleges that she met the suspect at Ruai Gardens, where he is believed to have spiked her drink, leaving her disoriented.

The suspect reportedly took her to a lodging in Kayole, where he did the “unthinkable to her” before fleeing with her belongings.

The woman was later found in the room with serious injuries and is currently receiving treatment in hospital.

The victim is said to have recorded a short video of the suspect and sent it to a friend, informing her of the meeting at the popular joint, footage that could now aid investigations.

Police are urging anyone with information that could lead to the suspect’s arrest to report to the nearest police station.





Below is a video>>> of the suspect.

A man identified as Brian Oyugu, also known as Peter (phone number 0788924172), is on the run after allegedly luring a woman for drinks and then supplied her with high voltage electricity both in the Sundus & kilgoris before robbing her. Brian is said to have drugged the woman… pic.twitter.com/O0RZyJDcil — George T. Diano (@georgediano) April 20, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST