ALIGONGEWA!! Kenyan man shares message his KAMBA girlfriend sent him after failing to show up for ‘MECHI’ date - “Nilianza kunyesha nikiwa kwa gari”







Saturday, April 11, 2026 - A Kenyan man has ignited social media reactions after sharing a message from his girlfriend explaining why she failed to visit him as planned.

In the viral message, the woman claimed that she was on her way to his place when she unexpectedly started her menstrual period - despite having had her menses just a week earlier.

She said she was forced to alight midway and return home.

Addressing why she was unreachable, she explained that a power blackout at her residence left her without Wi-Fi access.

With her phone on silent mode, she eventually fell asleep.

However, many netizens remain unconvinced.

A section of netizens argued that her explanation sounded like a string of excuses, speculating that she may have been meeting someone else.

The incident has sparked heated debate, with some urging the man to end the relationship, insisting that the excuses “don’t hold water.”





The Kenyan DAILY POST