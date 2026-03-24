Wife cries out after discovering husband’s SIDE CHICK introduced him to her parents via Facebook - Shame on you EDDY (PHOTOs)







Tuesday, March 24, 2026 - A woman has taken to social media to express her heartbreak after discovering that her husband’s side chick had already introduced him to her parents.

The distraught wife stumbled upon the shocking revelation while browsing Facebook, where photos and posts showed her husband being warmly welcomed by the other woman’s family during what appeared to be an introduction ceremony.

Taking to her Facebook account, she called out her husband’s side chick and expressed shock over the betrayal

“Just before you celebrate too much.Does your parents Happyness Eddy know the man you are with is a married man. Anway, God will always fight for me,” she wrote.





Photos of the side chick introducing the married man to her family.

The same man was married in a white wedding (see his wife).

The Kenyan DAILY POST