KARMA! A woman reveals how CLAIRE, the SDA lady attacked with acid after dumping ELVIS OPIYO, was insulting his wife and disrespecting her

Tuesday, March 24, 2026 - A woman has revealed new details about Claire, the SDA lady who was recently attacked with acid after ending her relationship with National Intelligence Service officer, Elvis Opiyo.
According to the woman, Claire used to insult Elvis’s wife
during their relationship.
Elvis, who is married with two children, is said to have
shifted his attention to Claire, and the two reportedly lived together in
Isiolo.
The woman claims that whenever Elvis spoke to his wife on
phone, Claire would openly disrespect her.
Reports further indicate that Elvis spent heavily on Claire,
including paying her university fees and even building a house for her parents.
However, things reportedly took a turn after Claire decided
to end the relationship, saying she was not willing to be a second wife.
Elvis became angry after the breakup and hired attackers who
later assaulted Claire with acid, leaving her with serious injuries.
Check out the woman’s post.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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