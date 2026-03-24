KARMA! A woman reveals how CLAIRE, the SDA lady attacked with acid after dumping ELVIS OPIYO, was insulting his wife and disrespecting her







Tuesday, March 24, 2026 - A woman has revealed new details about Claire, the SDA lady who was recently attacked with acid after ending her relationship with National Intelligence Service officer, Elvis Opiyo.

According to the woman, Claire used to insult Elvis’s wife during their relationship.

Elvis, who is married with two children, is said to have shifted his attention to Claire, and the two reportedly lived together in Isiolo.

The woman claims that whenever Elvis spoke to his wife on phone, Claire would openly disrespect her.

Reports further indicate that Elvis spent heavily on Claire, including paying her university fees and even building a house for her parents.

However, things reportedly took a turn after Claire decided to end the relationship, saying she was not willing to be a second wife.

Elvis became angry after the breakup and hired attackers who later assaulted Claire with acid, leaving her with serious injuries.

Check out the woman’s post.

The Kenyan DAILY POST