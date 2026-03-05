When late MP, JOHANNA NG’ENO, explained why he defied pressure and waited until 45 to marry (VIDEO)

Thursday, March 05, 2026 - A resurfaced video of the late Emurua Dikirr MP, Johana Ng’eno, reflecting on why he chose to marry later in life has reignited conversations about balancing personal life with public service.
In the footage, originally aired on TV47 Kenya’s Mfahamu
Kiongozi segment about two years ago, Ng’eno revealed that pressure
to marry began as early as primary school, with his parents urging him to
settle down.
However, he insisted that he would first pursue his academic
and career dreams.
Even during his 2013 campaign for the newly created Emurua
Dikirr constituency, voters pressed him to marry.
His witty response? He asked them to award him the MP seat
as his “first wife,” promising to marry a real wife later.
“In my first term, people pushed me to marry, but I told
them to wait until I elevate my constituency,” he recalled.
It wasn’t until after securing a second term in 2017 that he
finally gave in, marrying Naiyanoi Ntutu, daughter of Narok Governor Patrick
Ole Ntutu, in a high‑profile ceremony in 2018 at the age of 45.
Ng’eno tragically died in a helicopter crash in Nandi County on February 28th, 2026.
The Airbus H125 went down in Mosop Sub County amid heavy rain, crashing and bursting into flames around 4:45 pm, killing all six people on board. Watch>>> below
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments