When late MP, JOHANNA NG’ENO, explained why he defied pressure and waited until 45 to marry (VIDEO)







Thursday, March 05, 2026 - A resurfaced video of the late Emurua Dikirr MP, Johana Ng’eno, reflecting on why he chose to marry later in life has reignited conversations about balancing personal life with public service.

In the footage, originally aired on TV47 Kenya’s Mfahamu Kiongozi segment about two years ago, Ng’eno revealed that pressure to marry began as early as primary school, with his parents urging him to settle down.

However, he insisted that he would first pursue his academic and career dreams.

Even during his 2013 campaign for the newly created Emurua Dikirr constituency, voters pressed him to marry.

His witty response? He asked them to award him the MP seat as his “first wife,” promising to marry a real wife later.

“In my first term, people pushed me to marry, but I told them to wait until I elevate my constituency,” he recalled.

It wasn’t until after securing a second term in 2017 that he finally gave in, marrying Naiyanoi Ntutu, daughter of Narok Governor Patrick Ole Ntutu, in a high‑profile ceremony in 2018 at the age of 45.

Ng’eno tragically died in a helicopter crash in Nandi County on February 28th, 2026.

The Airbus H125 went down in Mosop Sub County amid heavy rain, crashing and bursting into flames around 4:45 pm, killing all six people on board. Watch>>> below

