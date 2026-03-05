REVEALED! Bishop KIENGEI and his key church officials fight over RUTO’s donation, leading to a fall out! He shortchanged them

Thursday, March 5,
2026 - Details are emerging of a reported fallout between Jesus Compassion
Ministries (JCM) founder, Bishop Ben Kiengei, and some of his senior church
officials, barely a week after President William Ruto visited the church.
According
to claims circulating online, including reports shared by popular Kikuyu
blogger Githaiga Wa Chai, tensions began after disagreements over money donated
during the President’s visit.
During
the service, President Ruto publicly announced a donation of Ksh 8 million to
support the church’s philanthropic activities.
However,
it is now being claimed that only about KSh 3 million actually reached Bishop
Kiengei, with allegations that part of the funds may have been retained by the
President’s handlers.
Sources
further allege that before the President’s visit, Kiengei had promised some
senior church leaders that they will receive a share of the funds, reportedly
pledging about KSh 2 million each after the event.
However,
the officials are said to have received nothing after the visit, triggering
dissatisfaction within the church leadership and leading to a quiet internal
dispute.
One
of Kiengei’s close associates, Njoroge James, who had served as the church’s
administrator for about five years and played a key role in setting up the
ministry, has since announced his resignation through a Facebook post.
Reports now indicate that other officials within the Ruiru-bypass based church may also be considering stepping down following the disagreement.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
