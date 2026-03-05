REVEALED! Bishop KIENGEI and his key church officials fight over RUTO’s donation, leading to a fall out! He shortchanged them







Thursday, March 5, 2026 - Details are emerging of a reported fallout between Jesus Compassion Ministries (JCM) founder, Bishop Ben Kiengei, and some of his senior church officials, barely a week after President William Ruto visited the church.

According to claims circulating online, including reports shared by popular Kikuyu blogger Githaiga Wa Chai, tensions began after disagreements over money donated during the President’s visit.

During the service, President Ruto publicly announced a donation of Ksh 8 million to support the church’s philanthropic activities.

However, it is now being claimed that only about KSh 3 million actually reached Bishop Kiengei, with allegations that part of the funds may have been retained by the President’s handlers.

Sources further allege that before the President’s visit, Kiengei had promised some senior church leaders that they will receive a share of the funds, reportedly pledging about KSh 2 million each after the event.

However, the officials are said to have received nothing after the visit, triggering dissatisfaction within the church leadership and leading to a quiet internal dispute.

One of Kiengei’s close associates, Njoroge James, who had served as the church’s administrator for about five years and played a key role in setting up the ministry, has since announced his resignation through a Facebook post.

Reports now indicate that other officials within the Ruiru-bypass based church may also be considering stepping down following the disagreement.





The Kenyan DAILY POST