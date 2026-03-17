MADNESS!! Kenyan cross-dresser JOHN MUNGAI explains how he hides ‘mjulus’ while dressing as LADY! “Ni Uchungu” (VIDEO)







Tuesday, March 17, 2026 - Controversial Kenyan cross-dresser, John Mokuna Mungai, popularly known as Jony the Hairdresser, has opened up about the struggles of maintaining a feminine persona.

In a candid interview with comedian Oga Obinna, the flamboyant hair and makeup artist revealed the challenges cross-dressers like him face while dressing as women.

Jony stunned Obinna with details of the lengths he goes to achieve a feminine look, admitting it is ‘painful’ and ‘uncomfortable’.

Reflecting on his childhood, Jony revealed that he preferred dolls over cars and rough games, often hiding his playtime from his mother.

“I was very feminine, and people kept wondering why I was like that,” he shared.

Today, Jony embraces his feminine energy unapologetically, describing himself as carrying “80 per cent girlish energy.”

Still, he firmly identifies as male.

“You can either be ‘he’ or ‘she,’ and I am a ‘he,’….” he clarified.

However, Jony emphasized that his cross-dressing is primarily artistic expression and content creation.

“Biologically speaking, this is just for show. On a normal day, you’ll find me without makeup, with short hair,” he said.

Watch the video>>> below

The Kenyan DAILY POST