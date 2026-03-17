MADNESS!! Kenyan cross-dresser JOHN MUNGAI explains how he hides ‘mjulus’ while dressing as LADY! “Ni Uchungu” (VIDEO)

Tuesday, March 17, 2026 - Controversial Kenyan cross-dresser, John Mokuna Mungai, popularly known as Jony the Hairdresser, has opened up about the struggles of maintaining a feminine persona.
In a candid interview with comedian Oga Obinna, the
flamboyant hair and makeup artist revealed the challenges cross-dressers like
him face while dressing as women.
Jony stunned Obinna with details of the lengths he goes to
achieve a feminine look, admitting it is ‘painful’ and ‘uncomfortable’.
Reflecting on his childhood,
Jony revealed that he preferred dolls over cars and rough games, often hiding
his playtime from his mother.
“I was very feminine, and
people kept wondering why I was like that,” he shared.
Today, Jony embraces his
feminine energy unapologetically, describing himself as carrying “80 per cent
girlish energy.”
Still, he firmly identifies as
male.
“You can either be ‘he’ or
‘she,’ and I am a ‘he,’….” he clarified.
However, Jony emphasized that
his cross-dressing is primarily artistic expression and content creation.
“Biologically speaking, this is
just for show. On a normal day, you’ll find me without makeup, with short
hair,” he said.
Watch the video>>>
below
Mambo gani haya🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/nhRMYYj0LV— wambuii (@wambuijoan2024) March 17, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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