VIDEO of aging COTU boss, FRANCIS ATWOLI, being pampered by his youthful wife, MARY KILOBI, as they jam to Rhumba excites netizens - Money is everything







Monday, March 9, 2026 - Veteran trade unionist and COTU Secretary General, Francis Atwoli, has once again become the talk of social media after a video of him enjoying romantic moments with his youthful wife, Mary Kilobi, surfaced online.

In the viral clip, the 75-year-old union boss is seen holding Kilobi tightly as the two dance to a Rhumba tune inside their lavish home in Kajiado.

The couple appears relaxed and cheerful as they sway to the music.

Despite his advanced age, Atwoli seemed full of energy and showed off a few dance moves, impressing some netizens who praised his lively spirit.

Atwoli’s marriage to Mary Kilobi, a television journalist, has often attracted public attention due to their significant age difference, but the couple has repeatedly shown they are comfortable sharing their happy moments with the public.

Watch the video>>> below

Papa Francis Atwoli enjoying life with his Young wife,Mary Kilobi pic.twitter.com/2YH8HvnVLS — Mutembei TV (@MutembeiTV) March 8, 2026

