VICTOR’s estranged wife breaks silence after he accused MAXWELL ODONGO of snatching her - Claims he is a serial cheater! “I went through hell in that marriage”







Friday, March 20, 2026 - Victor Ogwaro’s estranged wife, Margaret Akoth, has broken her silence after he went on a ranting spree accusing her of eloping with controversial social media personality, Maxwell Odongo.

Margaret accused Victor of playing victim, claiming that he was a serial cheater during their marriage.

According to Margaret, she tolerated Victor’s cheating behaviour and never confronted any of his side chicks.

“I went to hell and back in the hands of that man who’s now playing victim. Those close to me know. And he is now taking advantage because I don’t talk much on social media,” she lamented.

She went on to share private messages confronting Victor, reminding him how he subjected her to both physical and emotional abuse during their marriage.

She further alleged that their marriage was deeply toxic, claiming that Victor would humiliate her in front of his parents and even brought an ex-lover into their matrimonial home.

Margaret also claimed that Victor joined Tinder a few weeks after their traditional wedding, allegedly using it to pursue other women.

She advised him to move on and find another woman.

Victor and Margaret during better times.

The Kenyan DAILY POST